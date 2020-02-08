Politics Dual diplomatic responsibility offers rare opportunity for Vietnam Vietnam has emerged as one of the fastest growing economies and the shining stars of ASEAN, and dual diplomatic responsibility in 2020 offers rare opportunity for Vietnam, according to an Eurasia Review analysis.

Politics VUS, VVA hailed as bridge connecting Vietnam-US relations Activities of organisations like the Vietnam-US Society (VUS) and the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) have proved effective in healing the wounds of war, Vice President of the Vietnam Union for Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Tam Chien has said.

Politics Vietnam treasures multifaceted ties with Cyprus: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Cyprus Nguyen Thi Bich Hue presented her credentials to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia capital city on February 6.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 42nd session to open next week The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will take place in Hanoi from February 10 – 11, the NA Office said in its communiqué on February 6.