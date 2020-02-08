Party leader chairs meeting of 13th National Party Congress's sub-committee
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong presided over a meeting of the sub-committee in charge of documents for the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi on February 7.
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The meeting was also attended by Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
At the meeting, members of the sub-committee agreed with the amended draft report on the 10-year implementation of the Platform on National Construction in the Transition Period toward Socialism, and the Political Report for submission to the 13th National Party Congress.
The sub-committee welcomed the efforts made by the drafting team to collect opinions and improve the documents. These documents will be submitted to the Politburo in early March.
The sub-committee called on members of the drafting team to continue co-operating with the Social and Economic Sub-committee and the Party Regulations Enforcement Sub-committee to gather more public opinion, especially from former leaders of the Party and State, scientists and managers to further improve the quality of the Political Report.
Speaking at the meeting, Trong applauded the efforts of the drafting team to make profound amendments to the Party Congress documents in a timely manner.
He asked the team to continue working on the documents based on a democratic spirit. Regarding matters of controversy, the drafting team needed to conduct further research to establish a common opinion. In the meantime, news and current affairs would be monitored so the documents could be updated.
The Party leader also emphasised the importance of taking in comments from experts, scientists and those with significant knowledge in different fields./.
