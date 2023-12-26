Party leader requests building strong Vietnam Farmers’ Union
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 26 demanded building an increasingly strong Vietnam Farmers’ Union that is the true representative of farmers’ rights and legitimate interests.
VNA
VNA
