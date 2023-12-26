Videos Deputy PM orders greater efforts in IUU fishing fight Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has requested ministers, heads of relevant agencies, and chairpersons of the People's Committees of coastal localities to implement strategic and long-term solutions, and realise urgent tasks and priorities to have the European Commission (EC)’s "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood removed as soon as possible.

Videos Tra fish markets expected to recover next year It is expected that tra fish production will see a year-on-year increase of 2.8% and the harvested output in the first and second quarters of 2024 will meet demand for processing and export, insiders have said.

Videos Central Military Commission’s eighth session Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s eighth session in Hanoi on December 25 to review the fulfillment of military, national defence and Party building tasks in 2023 and roll out tasks for 2024.