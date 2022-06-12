Party official hosts Japanese ambassador
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, and Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio in Hanoi on June 11.
Mai, who is also President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians Group, noted with pleasure the strong, comprehensive and practical developments of the bilateral relationship, with high political trust across the channels of the Party, Government and National Assembly, as well as people-to-people exchanges.
Japan is Vietnam’s leading partner in many spheres, she said, stressing that Vietnam always treasures and highly values Japan’s effective cooperation and support over the past years.
Mai expressed her hope that the ambassador will work harder to contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the two countries and their legislatures, and continue his coordination with the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians Group in activities.
For his part, Takio emphasised that successes of the official visit to Japan by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh last November and the Vietnam visit by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio from April 30 to May 1 this year demonstrate the efficiency of the bilateral relationship.
Lauding the operation of the group, the diplomat pledged to further his coordination and support to promote the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership./.