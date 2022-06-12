Politics Vietnam attends 4th Asia-Europe political forum, 37th ICAPP meeting A Vietnamese Party delegation attended the 4th Asia-Europe Political Forum (AEPF) and the 37th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which took place in the Czech Republic from June 10-12.

Politics PM urges Ha Tinh province to utilise strengths in tourism, services Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested the central province of Ha Tinh utilise its potential and strengths in tourism and services, especially maritime and eco-tourism, during his working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on June 11.

Politics Legislators to vote on draft laws, resolutions next week Legislators will spend most of the time in the last working week of the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly (June 13-16) debating a number of draft laws.

Politics Strengthening national defence capacity to safeguard Fatherland, peace: minister Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang affirmed Vietnam’s viewpoint of building and strengthening national defence capacity to safeguard its Fatherland, protect peace and ensure the welfare for its people, while addressing a plenary session of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 11.