Society Vietnam Airlines flies outstanding workers home for Tet The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have flown over 1,000 outstanding workers working in the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, and Ho Chi Minh City back to their home town for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Ibaraki - favourite destination for Vietnamese apprentices In recent years, many Vietnamese agricultural apprentices have chosen Ibaraki prefecture as a favourite destination because it is one of the Japanese localities with developed agriculture.

Society Diplomats send Tet wishes, gender equality messages with footballers Foreign ambassadors have extended their greetings ahead of Vietnamese traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in a video featuring the national women’s football team.

Society Roundtable seminar talks Vietnam – Russia relations A roundtable discussion on Vietnam – Russia cooperation was held in Moscow on January 20 as part of activities to mark the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.