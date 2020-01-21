Party official presents Tet gifts to wounded soldiers in Bac Ninh
Politburo member Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, on January 21 visited wounded and sick soldiers treated at Thuan Thanh nursing centre in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
Politburo member Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission (second from right) and Bac Ninh province's leaders present Tet gift to a wounded soldier. (Photo: VNA)
Chinh said the Party, State and people never forget the significant contributions of wounded and sick soldiers to the cause of national liberation.
The Party official extended New Year greetings and presented Tet gifts to the soldiers.
He asked local authorities to provide more support for the Thuan Thanh nursing centre to take better care of wounded and sick soldiers.
At present, the centre is caring and treating 95 wounded and sick soldiers from 23 cities and provinces./.