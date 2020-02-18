Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front asked to continue coordinating in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to continue coordinating with the Government in raising the public’s awareness about their role in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 epidemic, ensuring health and safety for themselves and the community.

Politics Defence Minister receives Australian counterpart Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 18 for Senator Linda Reynolds, Australian Defence Minister, within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat.

Politics ASEAN 2020: Defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos meet in Hanoi Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath in Hanoi on February 18 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat).

Politics Orders bestowed on Vietnamese, Lao military units, individuals The Vietnamese and Lao States bestowed their noble orders upon several collectives and individuals of the two countries’ armies at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 18.