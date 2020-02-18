Party official receives Japanese Communist Party delegation
Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh received Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Ogata Yasuo during a reception in Hanoi on February 18.
Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the JCP Ogata Yasuo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh received Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Ogata Yasuo during a reception in Hanoi on February 18.
Ogata is leading a JCP delegation on a working trip to Vietnam from February 17-23.
Chinh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, said the visit of the JCP delegation will help strengthen traditional friendship between the two parties and peoples, and enrich the extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia between Vietnam and Japan.
He affirmed that via meetings and exchanges, ties between the CPV and JCP will be increasingly strengthened, contributing to raising understanding and friendship between the two peoples, as well as the development of international communist and workers’ movements.
Ogata, for his part, informed the host about the outcomes of the recent JCP’s 28th Congress, including the adoption of the revised Party platform that presents deep analysis on the situation in Japan, the region and the world, thereby outlining orientations and goals for the JCP.
The guest said the traditional friendship between the JCP and CPV has been increasingly promoted via contacts and exchanges in various forms, including theoretical exchanges and close liaison at regional and global multilateral forums.
Earlier, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan held talks with the Japanese delegation.
The two sides extensively discussed situation of each Party, regional and global issues of shared concern, as well as orientations to stepping up ties between the two Parties, including the 10th theoretical exchange and mutual support at regional and global multilateral forums./.
Ogata is leading a JCP delegation on a working trip to Vietnam from February 17-23.
Chinh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, said the visit of the JCP delegation will help strengthen traditional friendship between the two parties and peoples, and enrich the extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia between Vietnam and Japan.
He affirmed that via meetings and exchanges, ties between the CPV and JCP will be increasingly strengthened, contributing to raising understanding and friendship between the two peoples, as well as the development of international communist and workers’ movements.
Ogata, for his part, informed the host about the outcomes of the recent JCP’s 28th Congress, including the adoption of the revised Party platform that presents deep analysis on the situation in Japan, the region and the world, thereby outlining orientations and goals for the JCP.
The guest said the traditional friendship between the JCP and CPV has been increasingly promoted via contacts and exchanges in various forms, including theoretical exchanges and close liaison at regional and global multilateral forums.
Earlier, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan held talks with the Japanese delegation.
The two sides extensively discussed situation of each Party, regional and global issues of shared concern, as well as orientations to stepping up ties between the two Parties, including the 10th theoretical exchange and mutual support at regional and global multilateral forums./.