Secretary of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Central Committee and chief of its office Nguyen Van Nen has affirmed that under any circumstance, Vietnam will, together with Cambodia, develop their fine neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability for the sake of prosperity of each country.



Nen, who is in Cambodia from August 18-20, made the statement during separate receptions hosted by President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, CPP Vice President and Senate President Samdech Say Chhum in Phnom Penh on August 19.



The Vietnamese official expressed his belief that with the policy of peace, independence, neutralism, cooperation and development, the Cambodian people will continue harvesting greater achievements in the implementation of the fourth stage of the quadrangle development strategy.



He also informed the host about Vietnam’s situation and discussed joint work between both sides.



Cambodian leaders believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people will reap more successes during their renewal process and fulfil targets set by the 12th National Party Congress.



They highlighted the importance of ties between the two Parties and border localities, and expressed their delight at the outcomes of border demarcation and marker planting between the two countries over the past years.



The hosts thanked Vietnam for providing valuable, timely and effective assistance for Cambodia during the national liberation cause, thus saving Cambodian people from the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime as well as during the cause of national construction and defence at present.



They suggested that the two offices of the party central committees should work closely together and enhance the sharing of experience in Party building, and affirmed that Cambodia will do its best to reinforce bilateral ties with Vietnam to bring practical benefits to their people.



The same day, Nen held talks with Mom Xarin, chief of the CPP Central Committee’s office, during which they looked into several contents of coordination between the two offices in the near future and pledged to work closely together to effectively realise agreements reached between leaders the two Parties and countries.



During their stay, the Vietnamese delegation visited the Vietnam Rubber Group and several cultural and historical sites in Cambodia.-VNA