General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong joins a great national solidarity festival in Dur Kmal commune, Krong Ana district of Dak Lak (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong joined a great national solidarity festival with locals in Dur Kmal commune, Krong Ana district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on November 11.Dur Kmal, which was a revolutionary base in the resistance war against the US, is home to nearly 7,500 people from seven ethnic groups, 50 percent of whom are minorities. In 2000, the commune received the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.So far, the majority of local residents have accessed to sanitary toilets, clean water and power services. The ratio of poverty in the locality has been reduced to 11.1 percent.At the festival, which marked the 88th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the leader expressed his delight as the local community has promoted the heroic tradition, continuing to implement the Party’s policies and directions with great outcomes, especially in socio-economic development, culture, education and new-style rural building, thus improving locals’ living conditions.He lauded the solidarity and mutual support of the local community in escaping poverty and improving infrastructure system as well as locals’ incomes.The leader declared that the Party and State always give optimal conditions for localities to develop through providing resources, experiences and supporting them in personnel training and science-technology application.Highlighting the significance of fostering the national great solidarity bloc, the leader expressed his belief that with strong unity, Dur Kmal will reap more successes in all fields.On the occasion, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong presented gifts to outstanding households who have showed goof performance in the movement of solidarity in building new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas. The Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee also offered presents to policy beneficiaries in the commune.Earlier, on November 10, the Party and State leader worked with the provincial Party Committee on the mid-term results in implementing the provincial Party Organisation Congress’s resolution for the 2015-2020 tenure.So far, Dak Lak has shown strong performance in economic development with growth of 7.8 percent per year. The province’s agro-forestry-fisheries sector recorded the highest growth in the region, at 6.2 percent. Meanwhile, 40 out of 152 communes and one out of 15 districts have finished the new-style rural building programme.As many as 99.1 percent of children under five years old have accessed pre-school education, while 98.9 percent of communal healthcare facilities have met national standards.Underlining the strategic position of Dak Lak in the Central Highlands region, the leader hoped that the Party Organisation, administration and people in the province will continue fostering their solidarity to complete all 19 targets set in the resolution.He reminded the locality to strengthen friendship and cooperation with Mondulkiri province of Cambodia, while giving proper solutions to unplanned migration, focusing on forest protection and promoting its advantage and strength in forestry.The leader asked Dak Lak to prepare personnel plans as the 2015-2020 tenure is nearly over. The province should enhance collaboration with regional localities and ministries in economic development, while paying more attention to Party building and anti-corruption, making the province a development centre of the Central Highlands region, he stressed.Also on November 11, Politburo member and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong attended a national great solidarity festival in Dong En residential area of Kim Binh commune, Chiem Hoa district of northern Tuyen Quang province.A similar festival took place in Kinh Cau hamlet, Kim Hoa commune, Cau Ngan district of Mekong Delta Tra Vinh province with the participation of Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.Politburo member and Deputy Minister of Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich joined in the festival in village 6, Chinh Ly commune, Ly Nhan district of northern Ha Nam province the same day.Earlier on November 10, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong joined locals in Ba Vi commune, Ba Vi district of Hanoi in their unity festival.-VNA