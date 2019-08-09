Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and his Lao counterpart Bounnhang Volachith (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for his Lao counterpart Bounnhang Volachith in Hanoi on August 9.The leaders congratulated the other country on its important achievements in external and internal affairs after more than three years of implementing resolutions of the national congresses of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).They expressed their belief that under the leadership of the CPV and LPRP, both countries will continue gaining greater accomplishments in the cause of national reform, construction and defence, as well as implement successfully the targets set by the national congresses of each Party.Both leaders showed their delight at the practical and effective development of the Vietnam-Laos relations in all fields, thus bringing benefits to their people and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.They highly appreciated the timely and effective support and assistance that the two Parties and States have provided each other from the past to present.The leaders affirmed to closely work together to effectively implement agreements between the two countries’ senior leaders as well as spare no effort to preserve and nurture the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, and pass the relationship to young generations.The host and guest informed each other about the situation in Vietnam and Laos, especially the Party building, including the preparations for all-level Party Congresses towards the National Congress of the CPV and LPRP.They also discussed the regional and global situations and exchanged views on measures to promote the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos in the time ahead.-VNA