Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
-
The delegation of the Party, State leaders lay wreaths and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)
-
The delegation of the Party, State leaders lay flower wreaths and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)
-
The delegation of the Party and State leaders lay wreaths and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)
-
The delegation of the Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)
-
The delegation of the Party and State leaders lay wreaths and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)
-
The delegation of the Party and State leaders lay wreaths and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)
-
The delegation also lays flowers and offers incense at the monument to heroes and war martyrs on Bac Son street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
The delegation also lays flowers and offers incense at the monument to heroes and war martyrs on Bac Son street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
The delegation pays gratitude to national heroes and war martyrs at their monument on Bac Son street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)