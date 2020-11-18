Hotline: (024) 39411349
Politics

Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government andff the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930 - 2020)
VNA

  • The delegation of the Party, State leaders lay wreaths and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

  • The delegation also lays flowers and offers incense at the monument to heroes and war martyrs on Bac Son street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • The delegation also lays flowers and offers incense at the monument to heroes and war martyrs on Bac Son street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • The delegation pays gratitude to national heroes and war martyrs at their monument on Bac Son street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

