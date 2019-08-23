Tran Cam Tu (standing), Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Inspection Commission, chairs the 38th meeting of the commission (Photo: VNA)

– The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has reached conclusions on violations committed by incumbent and former officials of central Khanh Hoa province and decided on disciplinary measures for some others of the southern Dong Nai provincial Department of Public Security.The commission said on August 23 that it held the 38th meeting in Hanoi recently.During this meeting, it found that the Standing Board of Khanh Hoa province’s Party Committee and the Party unit of the provincial People’s Committee had violated the principle of democratic centralism and lacked responsibility, leadership, examination and monitoring, thus causing many serious violations and shortcomings in the land management and use and the implementation of construction projects, along with infringements of the Party and State’s regulations and laws on land and forest allotment and leasing, bidding, investment, planning, construction, finance and taxation.These have led to “very serious consequences” and caused “very big losses” to the State’s assets and budget, according to the commission.Le Thanh Quang, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee, must bear the main responsibility for the violations and shortcomings of the provincial Party Committee, the commission concluded.Le Duc Vinh, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party unit and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Nguyen Chien Thang, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party unit and former Chairman of the provincial Party Committee, also share the responsibility for those violations and shortcomings and are the main ones to be blamed for the violations and shortcomings of the Party unit of the provincial People’s Committee, it added.Both Tran Son Hai, former member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, former Vice Secretary of the Party unit and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Dao Cong Thien, member of the provincial Party Committee, member of the Party unit and Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee are responsible for the violations and shortcomings of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee and the Party unit of the provincial People’s Committee. They also hold personal responsibility for the poor performance of their assigned duties.The Inspection Commission said the violations by the Standing Board of the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee, the Party unit of the provincial People’s Committee, and the abovementioned persons have affected the prestige of the local Party committees and administration so negatively and stirred public concern so much that disciplinary measures against them must be considered.During its meeting, the commission also discussed disciplinary measures for the Standing Board of the Party unit of the Dong Nai provincial Department of Public Security and some individuals, whose violations were pointed out at the 37th meeting of the commission.It decided to dismiss Col. Ly Quang Dung, former member of the Standing Board of the Party unit and former Deputy Director of the department, from the post of member of the Standing Board for the 2015-2020 tenure.Meanwhile, warning was issued against Maj. Gen. Nguyen Van Khanh, former member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party unit and former Director of the department; Col. Tran Thi Ngoc Thuan, Vice Secretary of the Party unit and Deputy Director of the department; Col. Ngo Minh Duc, former Vice Secretary of the Party unit and former Director of the department; Col. Nguyen Van Kim, member of the provincial Party Committee, member of the Standing Board of the Party unit and Deputy Director of the department; and Col. Nguyen Xuan Kim, former member of the Standing Board of the Party unit of and former Deputy Director of the department.The Inspection Commission also proposed the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against Col. Huynh Tien Manh, member of the Standing Board of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party unit and Director of the provincial Department of Public Security; and Ho Van Nam, member of the Standing Board and head of the internal affairs division of the provincial Party Committee. It also asked the Standing Board of Dong Nai province’s Party Committee to give penalties to the standing boards of the Party units of the provincial Department of Public Security for the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures. -VNA