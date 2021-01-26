Party’s role in building agricultural policy highlighted
Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee Thao Xuan Sung (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee Thao Xuan Sung has underlined the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in building policies for agricultural development, as well as the decisive contributions by the agriculture sector to Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2020.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 13th National Party Congress, Sung affirmed that the agriculture sector has posted great achievements in productivity, quality, and value in recent years.
Though results are not even across regions inside the country, Vietnam has risen to enjoy agriculture export surpluses with regional countries.
The agriculture sector contributed importantly to GDP growth of nearly 3 percent last year, he noted, adding that under the leadership of the Party, farmers have played a prominent role in the new national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction.
A new generation of working class with patriotism and solidarity and the capacity to connect production and consumption has been developed, and this is an outstanding achievement, Sung stressed.
One of the great achievements of the country is innovation, in which the leading front is agriculture, he said, affirming that the policies of the Party and State have contributed to the development of agriculture and services.
Vietnam’s participation in many new generation trade agreements has created opportunities for farmers to expand markets and improve the competitiveness of their products, Sung noted.
He said members of the VFU expect that, through the Congress, many mechanisms and policies will be changed so they can mobilise more investment resources for agricultural production./.