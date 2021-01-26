Politics Congratulations come pouring in for 13th National Party Congress As of January 22, the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) that officially opened in Hanoi on January 26 had received 215 messages of congratulations.

Politics 13th National Party Congress holds great historical responsibility: PM The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam holds the great historical responsibility for the Fatherland, people and nation not only in the next five years, but also in the following decades and for future generations, said Politburo member, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics National Party Congress: Stepping up renewal process, rapid and sustainable national development The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam officially opened at the National Convention Centre in the capital city of Hanoi in the morning of January 26.

World CPV’s leadership plays crucial role in Vietnam’s achievements: Thai scholar Political stability under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is one of the most fundamental reasons behind Vietnam’s great development in all aspects over the past years and its increasingly important role in the region and the world, a Thai scholar has said.