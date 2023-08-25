Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Binh Duong, Cuba’s Artemisa province foster bond Governor of Cuba’s Artemisa province and Vice President of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez held a working session with leaders of the southern province of Binh Duong on August 24.

Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate India on spacecraft's successful landing on moon President Vo Van Thuong has sent a letter of congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon.

Politics Dien Bien, Lao locality foster borderline of peace, friendship The Border Guard High Command in the northern border province of Dien Bien on August 24 presented office equipment and construction materials worth 55 million VND (2,291 USD) to Border Guard Company 163 under the Military High Command of Laos’ Luang Prabang province.