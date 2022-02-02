Peach blossoms - a symbol of Lunar New Year
Peach blossoms are viewed as a symbol of the Lunar New Year (Tet) and also form an indispensable part of every Vietnamese family, especially in the north of Vietnam, once the country’s biggest traditional festival comes.
A peach blossoms garden near Nhat Tan Bridge in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Peach blossoms are viewed as a symbol of the Lunar New Year (Tet) and also form an indispensable part of every Vietnamese family, especially in the north of Vietnam, once the country’s biggest traditional festival comes.
The red flowers are believed to hold the essence of “ngu hanh” - the five basic elements (metal, wood, water, fire, earth) that can drive away evil spirits and bring about peace and happiness to people. Red is believed by many to be the colour of prosperity.
As they also symbolise growth, people arrange a branch of peach blossoms at home during Tet with the hope for a year of good health, prosperity, wealth, and joyfulness.
In addition, the beauty of the flower also represents the gentleness and gracefulness of girls of the northern region.
Not all people nowadays fully understand the meaning of peach blossoms, but adorning homes with trees or branches of peach blossoms has become a traditional custom practiced whenever Tet arrives./.