The creation of the pedestrian street has become a magnet for both domestic and foreign visitors with some 3,000-5,000 arrivals during daytime, and 15,000-20,000 in evening. (Photo: VNA)

– The pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas in downtown Hanoi will be put into operation from January 1, 2020, after three years of trial operation, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.The creation of the pedestrian street has become a magnet for both domestic and foreign visitors with some 3,000-5,000 arrivals during daytime, and 15,000-20,000 in evening.The pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake includes Hang Buom, Ma May, Dao Duy Tu, Hang Giay, Luong Ngoc Quyen, Ta Hien, Hang Ngang, Hang Dao, Hang Duong, Dong Xuan, Dinh Tien Hoang, Le Thai To, Hang Khay, Hang Bai, Trang Tien, Dinh Le, Nguyen Xi, Le Lai, Le Thach, Tran Nguyen Han, Lo Su, Luong Van Can, and Bao Khanh.The streets are open from Friday night to Sunday night, from 7pm to 12pm in summer and from 6pm to 12pm in winter.The Hanoi People’s Committee has assigned Hoan Kiem district to expand the pedestrian zone to the south of the Old Quarter.In the short-term, this will cover Dinh Liet, Gia Ngu, Cau Go, Hang Be, Hang Dau, and Trung Yen, in a bid to reduce overcrowding in the current pedestrian zone./.