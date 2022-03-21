Politics CPV congratulates Lao Party on 67th founding anniversary The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of its 67th founding anniversary.

Politics Vietnam, US work to elevate ties to strategic partnership Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper have affirmed that they will work towards the elevation of the Vietnam-US ties to a strategic partnership during their meeting in Hanoi on March 21.

Politics Prime Ministers of Vietnam, Malaysia hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with visiting Malaysian PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob in Hanoi on March 21.