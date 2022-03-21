People’s Councils need continued performance improvement: NA leader
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the conference in HCM City on March 21. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed the task of continuing to improve operations of the People’s Councils while delivering the closing remarks at a conference reviewing the 2021 performance of the People's Councils in southern provinces and centrally-run cities on March 21.
The event, held in Ho Chi Minh City, followed the previous conferences in the northern and central regions.
He noted that since the start of the 15th tenure, the NA Standing Committee has paid attention to improving the people-elected bodies’ performance, especially the operational quality and effectiveness of the People’s Councils.
Last year, southern provinces and cities were hit hardest by the strong resurgence of COVID-19, but the entire political system has exerted utmost efforts, including the reforms and innovation by the People’s Councils, thus greatly contributing to the whole country’s achievement of the twin targets of effectively fighting the pandemic and boosting economic recovery and development, according to Hue.
The Chairman cited HCM City, and Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An provinces as typical examples, noting that HCM City managed to collect over 381.53 trillion VND (16.7 billion USD) for the State budget last year, equivalent to 104.56 percent of the target and higher than in 2020.
He asked the People’s Councils to press on with implementing the project on continuing to reform and improve the operational quality of all-level People's Councils, especially those at the provincial level, so as to carry out the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the provincial-level Party Congresses.
The top legislator requested timely issuance of resolutions for implementing the NA and Government’s resolutions on socio-economic development this year, including the COVID-19 prevention and control programme for 2022 - 2023 and the overall programme on socio-economic recovery and development.
He also pointed out the need to increase IT application to the People’s Councils’ activities; boost coordination between the NA deputies’ delegations and the People’s Councils, as well as among the standing boards and other boards of the People’s Councils with the People’s Committees and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of provinces and cities; and step up experience sharing among the People’s Councils of localities, between the NA Standing Committee and the People’s Councils.
Hue also demanded stronger communications via mass media, which he said will help activities of the people-elected bodies come closer to the public./.