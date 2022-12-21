Petrol prices continue falling
The retail prices of petrol were reduced further in the latest adjustment on December 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
The price of RON 95-III petrol went down 500 VND per litre to 20,700 VND ( 0.87USD) per litre from 3pm on December 21.
Meanwhile, the retail price of E5 RON 92 decreased by 370 VND to 19,970 VND per litre.
With the price adjustments made on December 21, petrol prices in Vietnam are now the same with those in June last.
The prices of oils also went down, with those of diesel oil and kerosene cut by 70 VND to 21,600 VND per litre and 21,830 VND per litre respectively.
Mazut oil was priced at 12,680 VND per kg, a decline of 150 VND compared to the price adjusted on December 11./.