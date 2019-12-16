Petrol prices drop slightly in latest review
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The retail prices of petrol were reduced as from 3pm on December 16.
Specifically, the price of E5 RON92 was down 90 VND to 19,729 VND (0.85 USD) per litre at the highest, and that of RON95-III also fell by 192 VND to 20,886 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were capped at 16,063 VND and 15,016 VND per litre, up 75 VND and 54 VND per litre, respectively. Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 11,358 VND per kilogramme, up 170 VND per kg.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with fluctuations in the global market./.
