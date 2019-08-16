Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The retail price of E5 RON92 dropped 544 VND to 19,358 VND per litre at the highest from 15:00 on August 16.Following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the price of RON95-III also decreased 514 VND to 20,405 VND per litre.Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are capped at 16,504 VND and 15,396 VND per litre, respectively. Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 14,072 VND per kilogramme.This is the second drop in petrol prices following two consecutive hikes with a total rise exceeding 1,000 VND per litre.The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with swings in the global market.-VNA