Business Information & communications services revenue hits 47.6 billion USD Revenue from information and communications services reached 1.13 quadrillion VND (47.6 billion USD) in the first four months of 2023, representing 27% of the annual target, figures from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) show.

Business Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia in app downloads Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia in the number of app downloads with 3.5 billion downloads last year, according to data analytics firm Data.ai.

Business Renewable investors voice grievances over price negotiation, delays Wind and solar power investors continued to voice their grievances over difficulties in price negotiations and extending project deadlines with the Power Trading Company (EVNEPTC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the sole power distributor in the market.