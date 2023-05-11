Petrol prices further decrease
Petrol prices continued to be revised down from 3pm on May 11, following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Petrol prices continued to be revised down from 3pm on May 11, following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.
Specifically, the retail prices of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 were cut by 1,320 VND and 1,300 VND to 21,000 VND (0.89 USD) and 20,130 VND per litre, respectively.
Diesel is now sold at 17,650 VND per litre, down 600 VND, and kerosene 17,970 VND per litre, down 550 VND.
Meanwhile, the price of mazut decreased by 640 VND to 14,860 VND per kg.
The two ministries decided to extract 300 VND per litre from all of the above fuels for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.