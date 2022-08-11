Business Hoa Binh province’s longan exported to EU The first batch of longan grown in Xuan Thuy commune, Kim Boi district, the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh, was shipped to the European Union (EU) on August 11.

Business Transport firms continue to reap high profits as ocean rates fall slowly Sea freight rates are expected to fall in the second half of 2022, but at a glacial pace, allowing transport firms to reap high profits for another six months, according to experts.

Business Vietnam’s export to American market sees sharp rebound Post-pandemic robust rebound in the American market has ushered in multiple opportunities for Vietnam to expand its export of key products, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.