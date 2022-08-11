Petrol prices further down
A Petrolimex gas station prepares for the listing of new petrol prices. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Fuel prices were reduced in the latest review on August 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the fifth consecutive time and the fourth significant drop.
Starting from 3:00pm, the retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel slid by 904 VND to a maximum of 23,725 VND per litre, while that of RON95-III was cut by 939 VND to 24,669 VND per litre.
Diesel fetched 22,908 VND per litre, a decline of 1,000 VND; and kerosene, 23,320 VND per litre, down 1,213 VND.
The price of Mazut 180CST 3.5S remains unchanged at no more than 16,548 VND per kg.
The two ministries also determined to extract 350 – 750 VND per litre from fuel prices for the petrol price stabilisation fund.
They review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust the prices in accordance with fluctuations on the world market./.