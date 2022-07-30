Nghi Son refinery reaches new milestone
Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) has delivered two petrol shipments to the Nghi Son Refinery Distribution Branch (PVNDB), an affiliated company of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam).
The delivery marked a milestone for the petrol producer as it has produced 20 million metric tonnes of petrol since its very first shipment in October 2018.
"We are proud of this achievement and, on behalf of NSRP, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all our stakeholders, the authorities, our employees and our partners," said So Hasegawa, NSPR General Director.
NSRP is a joint venture company established in April 2008. Its refinery has an initial outlay of over 9 billion USD and a capacity of 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
The refinery is a national key project and one of the most sophisticated refineries in Asia, accounting for about 70% of petrol supply in Vietnam./.