Business Automobile sales down 42% on chip shortage The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has announced that its members sold 25,159 vehicles in June, down 42% from May ending three consecutive months of gains. ​

Business PM holds dialogue with RoK enterprises Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a dialogue with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador Park Noh-wan and representatives of Korean associations and businesses in Vietnam in Hanoi on July 30.