Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Retail prices of petrol were revised up in the latest adjustment on December 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.



The prices of RON 95-III and E5 RON92 increased by 740 VND and 687 VND to 22,145 VND (0.9 USD) and 21,199 VND per litre, respectively.



Meanwhile, the prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut went up to 19,524 VND, 20,494 VND per litre and 15,265 VND per kg, respectively.



The two ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund.



Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 36 adjustments, with 19 up, 14 down, and four unchanged./.