Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Retail petrol prices rose by more than 400 VND per litre from 3pm on January 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.



The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased 436 VND to a maximum of 23,595 VND (1.04 USD) per litre, while that of RON95 rose 484 VND to no more than 24,360 VND per litre.



The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, went up 664 VND and 655 VND per litre, respectively.



This is the second consecutive hike of petrol prices in 2022 and the third in a row.



The management of petrol prices is to ensure the implementation of the goal of inflation control and market stabilisation from the beginning of 2022, support people and businesses that are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19, and encourage the use of biofuel to protect the environment./.