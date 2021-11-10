Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Industry and Trade revised up petrol prices on November 10 afternoon.



Accordingly, the prices of E5 RON 92, RON 95, and diesel 0.05S went up 559 VND, 658 VND and 564 VND per litre, respectively, to 23,669 VND, 24,996 VND, and 18,716 VND.



Meanwhile, the price of mazut fell by 389 VND per kg and that of kerosene stayed the same.



The two ministries also decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund at a rate of 800 VND per litre for E5 RON 92, and 100 VND per litre for RON 95, and 8 VND per litre for diesel.



This adjustment was based on an increase of 1-3 percent in the world petrol prices./.