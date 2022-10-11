Business Hanoi enterprises assisted to surmount difficulties, fulfill social responsibility Over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly thanks to support from local authorities, enterprises in Hanoi have managed to not only surmount difficulties but also fulfill their social responsibility.

Business Various measures taken to boost export to Indonesia The Vietnamese Trade Office in Indonesia has been taking various measures to actively support Vietnamese enterprises in entering Indonesia, given that it is a protected market with many non-tariff barriers, according to Trade Counsellor Pham The Cuong.

Business Vietjet resumes direct flights from Da Nang to Tokyo The route connecting Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang and Tokyo at “the land of Sunrise” – Japan has come back, being ready to welcome people and tourists.

Business Vietfood & Beverage – Propack exhibition slated for November The Vietfood & Beverage – Propack, a reputable exhibition in the field of food, beverage and processing and packaging equipment and technologies, will take place from November 9-12 in Hanoi, according to the organiser, the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad).