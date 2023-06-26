Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics US Navy’s aircraft carrier visits Vietnam The US Navy’s aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, together with two guided missile cruisers USS Antietam - CG 54 and USS Robert Smalls - CG 62, arrived in the central city of Da Nang on June 25, marking the third time a US aircraft carrier has visited Vietnam since 2018.

Politics PM's visit marks important development step in Vietnam-China relations: Official Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to China marks an important development step in the Vietnam-China relations, Standing Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu told the media on June 25.