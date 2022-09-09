Lecturers and students of the PVU, part of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petro vietnam ), have a lot of opportunities to get experiences at production facilities and join projects and professional associations.(Photo: VNA)

Dr. Diane Rover, head of the ABET delegation, noted that lecturers and students of the PVU, part of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), have a lot of opportunities to get experiences at production facilities and join projects and professional associations.ABET experts lauded structures of the university’s training programmes, as well as its modern material facilities and lab equipment.Over the past time, the university has paid attention to building a contingent of high-quality lecturers, improving teaching methods, enhancing both domestic and international cooperation, and upgrading its infrastructure.The accreditation will help shorten the training gap between domestic and international universities, and make it easier for PVU graduates to seek jobs at groups and multi-national companies.ABET is a nonprofit, ISO 9001 certified organisation that accredits college and university programme in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology./.