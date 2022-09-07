Business Vietnamese rice gains foothold in France A Vietnamese rice product has been introduced at Carrefour Collagen, a hypermarket run by French multinational retail and wholesaling corporation Carrefour, as part of a programme run by the Vietnam Trade Office in France.

Business Moon cake market warming up ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival The moon cake market is getting vibrant as there are only a few days left before the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 10 this year.

Business New-generation FTAs have positive effects on Binh Dinh's exports The new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs), such as the UK-Vietnam FTA, have opened up many opportunities for Binh Dinh province's exports, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Business HCM City eyes establishment of huge economic zone Ho Chi Minh City is planning to set up a 26,000ha economic zone to the south, which is expected to house industrial parks, urban areas, and many associated services.