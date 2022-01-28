World Malaysia leads Southest Asia in FDI attraction in 2022 Malaysia has outpaced other emerging Southeast Asia peers as the most attractive country for foreign direct investment in the 2022 Milken Institute Global Opportunity Index released on January 27, said the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry on January 28.

World Singapore to charge shoppers for plastic bags in 2023 Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) has suggested supermarkets start charging consumers for plastic bags in order to discourage the excessive consumption of disposable bags, thus reducing CO2 emissions.

World Indonesia imposes mandatory domestic sales for palm oil Indonesia has imposed a rule starting on January 27 for a mandatory portion of palm oil to be sold domestically at a maximum price of 9,300 rupiah (0.6465 USD) per kg for crude palm oil and 10,300 rupiah per kg for olein, according to Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi.