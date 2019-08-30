In a hospital in Manila, Philippines (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on August 30 announced a report on dengue fever outbreaks in the country, saying that the number of dengue cases since the beginning of 2019 is more than double of the figure recorded in the same period last year.



According to the DOH, the number of dengue cases in the Philippines has surged to 208,917 from January 1 to August 10 this year with 882 deaths.



The data also showed the age group mostly affected by dengue are those from five to nine years old.



Earlier this month, the Philippine Government declared the country's outbreak of dengue to be a national epidemic to improve the response to the outbreak by allowing local administrations to draw on a special quick response fund.



The DOH warned that the dengue cases will likely continue to rise until October because of the rainy season.



Last year, the DOH recorded 102,298 dengue cases with 540 deaths in the Philippines.



Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection found in tropical countries worldwide. It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and a rash, and can cause breathing problems, hemorrhaging and organ failure in severe cases.



Each year, the disease affects around 390 million people in more than 120 countries and territories across the world, with 25,000 deaths.



According to the World Health Organisation, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading viral disease known. There is also no specific treatment or vaccine available to prevent deaths.-VNA