World Thailand optimistic about private investment Private investment in Thailand was forecast to grow 4.6 percent in 2020, up from 2.7 percent predicted for 2019.

ASEAN Philippines overcomes Typhoon Phanfone’s consequences Competent authorities and people of the Philippines are working to overcome aftermaths of Typhoon Phanforne, which killed 28 people and left 12 other missing after hitting the country’s central part on December 24.

World Myanmar – Thailand trade hits over 770 million USD The trade value between Myanmar and Thailand has reached nearly over 773 million USD in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce.

World RoK’s KB Kookmin to acquire Cambodian bank KB Kookmin bank, the biggest retail lender of the Republic of Korea, announced on December 26 that it has decided to acquire Cambodia's largest microfinance company in its latest move to bolster its presence in Southeast Asia.