World ADB, Singapore partner to develop clean energy The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Energy Market Authority (EMA) of Singapore have signed an MoU that paves the way for the development of renewable energy generation and transmission across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

World Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to retire from politics Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on July 11 his retirement from politics, nine years after he, as the army chief, took power in a military coup.

ASEAN AIPA Caucus 14 wraps off in Kien Giang The 14th meeting of the AIPA Caucus, themed “Promoting innovation, transfer, application, and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development”, concluded in Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 11.

ASEAN Vietnam becomes largest ASEAN trading partner of Cambodia Vietnam became the largest trading partner of Cambodia among ASEAN members in the first five months of this year. Trade between the two neighboring countries made up nearly 50% of the total between Cambodia and the grouping during the period.