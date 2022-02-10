Photo capturing Hanoi street vendor wins int’l award
A photo capturing a flower street vendor by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Phuc Thanh was among winners of the National Awards at the Sony World Photography Awards 2022.
Thanh’s work, Xe Dap Va Hoa (Bike with Flowers), is a beautifully timed snap of a flower street vendor leaving a trail of flowers as she is cycling past a ceramic mosaic on a street in Hanoi.
“One hundred years ago there were just 36 streets and now there are many more, but the street culture remains strong in Hanoi. I spent a weekend following street vendors and found that they were walking or riding their bikes all day. Here is one of my favourite moments,” said Thanh.
One of the largest annual photography competitions in the world, the Sony World Photography Awards saw a massive 340,000 submissions from 61 countries and 211 territories. The National Awards winners were selected from over 170,000 photos that were submitted to the open competition.
An initiative set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony, the National Awards programme aims to honour amateur, student and professional photographers from around the world.
All National Awards winners receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.
Nguyen Phuc Thanh is a renowned photographer both in Vietnam and abroad. He was also among the winners of Sony World Photography Awards 2019, with his work entitled Long Coc, taken in the northern province of Phu Tho./.