Photo exhibition features Vietnam Fatherland Front’s 90-year operation
Photos highlighting operations of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) during 90 years of formation and development are on display in Ho Chi Minh City from November 9.
Veterans watch photos (Source: tuoitre.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – Photos highlighting operations of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) during 90 years of formation and development are on display in Ho Chi Minh City from November 9.
The exhibition includes over 100 photos divided into three themes and displayed at three different places.
The photos exhibited at Lam Son park in District 1 focus on the glorious 90-year history of the VFF since it was set up on November 18, 1930 and gone through many different names.
With the theme of “All people unite in building new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas”, the photos displayed at Nguyen Du – Dong Khoi crossroads introduce outstanding activities of the VFF system of HCM City to speed up the implementation of patriotic emulation movements and campaigns.
Meanwhile, on Dong Khoi street (in front of Chi Lang park), on display are photos featuring the organisation’s social and charitable activities, together with those highlighting the city’s achievements during its development and integration process.
The exhibition will remain open to visitors until November 20./.