A photo exhibition on the friendship between Vietnam and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is underway at Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi. (Photo: baotanghochiminh.vn)



– The Ho Chi Minh Museum and the Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched a photo exhibition on the two countries’ friendship at the Hanoi-based museum on December 26.On display are close to 80 photos capturing milestones in the Vietnam – DPRK diplomatic relations built by President Ho Chi Minh and DPRK President Kim Il Sung.The photos highlight friendly visits between the two nations as well as their diplomatic ties and milestones. They also tell stories about the DPRK today.The exhibition is being held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first visit of DPRK President Kim Il Sung to Vietnam in December 1958 and the 69th founding anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (January 31, 1950 – 2019).The event will run through January 1, 2019. –VNA