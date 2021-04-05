Photo exhibition showcasing Vietnam’s beauty
The Vietnam Photography Day and the “Colorful Vietnam” photo exhibition have been held at Lam Vien square in Lam Dong province by Lam Dong Art and Culture Association. More than 128 works by 100 artists were on display at the event.
The photo "Heart of the sea” by Nguyen Phuoc Hoai (Photo: organizer)
The photo “Da Lat college at dawn” by Le Nguyen Huy (Photo: organizer)
“Soybean here” work by Tran Cao Bao Long (Photo: organizer)
“A new day at Fansipan mountain peak” work by Nguyen Phuoc Hoai (Photo: organizer)
A work on display at the “Colourful Vietnam” exhibition (Photo: VNA)