Over 200 tourists from the Republic of Korea will come to the island on a Vietjet flight and have a 4-day-3-night package tour covering from flights to accommodation and a series of high-class tourism – resort – entertainment activities.

This is an important step in affirming Vietnam’s attractiveness and ability to meet high-class tourism services when the country opens up to international tourists in a new normalcy context. It is expected to bring a travel experience called “Live Fully” to all travelers across the world when visiting Vietnam.

In order to bring maximum peace of mind to each visitor, besides strictly following the instructions in the vaccine passport tourism guidelines, Vinpearl’s facilities maintain the activation of the three-layer shield through maximum 24/7 health control, strictest hygiene and disease prevention process in relevant areas while offering an enhanced set of safety standards./.

VNA