Phu Tho prepares for Vietnam-RoK football friendly
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of northern Phu Tho province held a meeting with the Vietnam Football Federation on April 13 to discuss the organisation of a football friendly between the men’s U23 team of Vietnam and the U20 team of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The organising board reported on the preparations for the game, which are being made to ensure professional factors and COVID-19 safety.
It also called on press agencies to increase the coverage of this match, scheduled to take place at Viet Tri Stadium at 7pm on April 19, so as to attract public attention.
The match will give fans nationwide a chance to enjoy the performance of Vietnam’s U23 team, who are gearing up themselves for defending their gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), to be hosted by Vietnam this May.
It will also give Phu Tho an opportunity to affirm its prestige and sense of responsibility towards organising major sports events, including matches in Group A and a semifinal of the men’s football of the 31st SEA Games at its Viet Tri Stadium.
The two teams are set to arrive in Phu Tho on late April 15. They will undergo training at the province’s sports complex and Tam Nong district’s stadium before coming to Viet Tri Stadium for familiarisation on April 18./.