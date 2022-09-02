Phu Tho ready for Vietnam-Palestine U20 football friendly
The northern province of Phu Tho is ready to host a friendly between the U20 football teams of Vietnam and Palestine at the local Viet Tri Stadium, as heard at a meeting on September 2.
The match is scheduled for 7pm on September 3.
It will be a warm-up for the Vietnamese squad before the players move to Indonesia for the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 qualifiers.
Palestine will be in Group C with Japan, Yemen, Laos and Guam.
Most of the U20 Vietnam players are from the U19 team that triumphed at the 2022 International Thanh Nien (Youth) Newspaper Cup after a series of victories against Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia./.