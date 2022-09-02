Culture - Sports Vietnam – active member of UNESCO convention on cultural, natural heritage protection Vietnam has made significant efforts to implement UNESCO Convention for the protection of the world cultural and natural heritage since its ratification of the treaty on October 19, 1987.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to host festival of craft villages, streets next month Hanoi will host a festival of craft villages and streets at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long from October 13 – 16, aiming to promote and preserve local traditional handicrafts, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen.