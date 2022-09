U20 Palestine team (Photo: AFC)

– The northern province of Phu Tho is ready to host a friendly between the U20 football teams of Vietnam and Palestine at the local Viet Tri Stadium , as heard at a meeting on September 2.The match is scheduled for 7pm on September 3.It will be a warm-up for the Vietnamese squad before the players move to Indonesia for the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 qualifiers.Palestine will be in Group C with Japan, Yemen, Laos and Guam.Most of the U20 Vietnam players are from the U19 team that triumphed at the 2022 International Thanh Nien (Youth) Newspaper Cup after a series of victories against Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia./.