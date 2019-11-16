Business Nghe An province looks to augment trade, tourism ties with Laos The potential of and ways to promote trade and tourism between Nghe An and Laos were discussed at a seminar in Vinh city of the Vietnamese central province on November 15.

Business Vietnam’s leather, footwear lauded at int’l fair in Australia Vietnam’s leather, footwear and handbags were lauded to be comparable to those made in China, Pakistan, India, Singapore, Indonesia and South Africa during an international fair held in Melbourne city, Victoria state of Australia from November 12 – 14.

Business Retail petrol prices raised in latest review The retail prices of petrol were raised as from 3pm on November 15, after two consecutive downward revisions.

Business MoIT concerned over potential electricity shortages Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh sounded the alarm about the high risk of power shortages at a meeting earlier this week.