At the event (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – Politburo member and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony in the south central province of Phu Yen on June 29 marking the 30th anniversary of the province’s re-establishment.



Speaking at the event, Ngan lauded Phu Yen for its many achievements over the past three decades.



She asked the province to tap natural advantages and potential and effectively mobilize external resources for development. She suggested Phu Yen make drastic efforts to change economic structure while ensuring growth quality, with attention paid to restructuring agriculture and carrying out the national target programme on new rural development.



On behalf of Party and State leaders, Ngan presented the Independence Order, first class, to the provincial authorities and people.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Huynh Tan Viet presented an overview of the development of Phu Yen since it was separated from Phu Khanh province on July 1, 1989. He reported that the province has maintained an average growth rate of 9 percent a year during 1990-2018. Revenue to the State budget increases by 21.8 percent each year, reaching over 4.5 trillion VND (195.6 million USD) last year, a 150-fold increase from 1990.



The province is now to home to five concentrated industrial parks and several industrial clusters. In particular, the Nam Phu Yen Economic Zone is one of the country’s eight key coastal economic zones. Tourist arrivals to the locality have risen over years, reaching 1.7 million in 2018.



All communes have roads while all villages have connected with the national grid. The household poverty rate has been reduced to 5.8 percent.-VNA