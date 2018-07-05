The opening ceremony of the Phu Yen Tourism Day (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – The Phu Yen tourism day kicked off on July 5 with a series of programmes promoting local tourism potential.



Themed Phu Yen – an attractive and friendly destination, the five-day event includes a tourism promotion programme with the introduction of local attractions, a cuisine and cultural exchange, a photo exhibition, and art performances.



Ho Van Tien, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the south central province of Phu Yen, said 51 units and enterprises of Phu Yen and other provinces participated in the event with 74 booths.



Activities at the event will create conditions for local travel agencies to seek cooperation and business opportunities, expand their markets and promote their image, thus contributing to boosting the Phu Yen tourism sector toward sustainable development, he added.



Phu Yen is one of the most beautiful provinces in the central region of the country. It has nearly 190km of coastline bordered with zigzag mountains and dotted with many bays, lagoons, cliffs and reefs.



One of the best known destinations in the province is Dai Lanh Cape, which offers visitors a special feeling. There, one side is the green mountains and forests while the other side is the deep ocean with its blue colour combined with the light blue colour of the sky as well as multi-shaped vertical cliffs. Under the cape is Mon Beach, a very clean and stunning beach where freshwater flowing from high mountains creates a lovely picture.



Another favourite place for visitors is Da Dia Reef which was recognised as a national heritage site. Looking like an orderly beehive, the reef is made of thousands of pentagonal rocks, causing passers-by to stop and contemplate the unusual and magnificent work of nature.



The province has many large and small beaches that are described as primitive. Some beaches untouched by visitors are where local fishermen set sail to catch fish. Long Thuy Beach has swaying coconut trees while a fishing village is located in Vung Bau Beach. Bang Beach runs along the rock reef.



Phu Yen also offers visitors unique dishes using local food, such as the signature Ninh Hoa Nem (Ninh Hoa meat roll), girdle-cakes served with muong fish, O Loan cockles and Phu Yen steamed savory rice cakes. All these dishes have unique flavours of Phu Yen province where human and nature are closely bonded.



In the first six months of this year, Phu Yen welcomed over 797,500 visitors, up 15.7 percent over the same period last year. Foreign arrivals surged by nearly 24 percent with 20,455 visits. The tourism sector’s revenue was nearly 698 billion VND (30.3 million USD), up 6.4 percent.-VNA