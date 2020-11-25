Culture - Sports Cong ethnics celebrate cockscomb flower festival “Tet hoa mao ga” (or the Cockscomb flower festival) is one of the most important celebrations of the Cong ethnic minority group in the north-western mountainous province of Dien Bien. It has been held for generations and reflects the distinctive cultural identity of the local people.

Culture - Sports Som Rong Pagoda: the pearl of Soc Trang The Patum Wongsa Som Rong Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang is one of the most beautiful and largest Khmer pagodas in the region.

Culture - Sports Run for the Heart race comes back virtually The 8th Run for the Heart race, an annual event to support disadvantaged children with congenital heart diseases, is taking place virtually, meaning it can reach runners from across the nation.