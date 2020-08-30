Business Agro-forestry-fishery enjoys 6.2 billion USD trade surplus Vietnam ran a surplus of 6.2 billion USD in agro-forestry-fishery trade in January-August, 4.9 percent higher than the same period last year, the latest updates of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed.

Business Project helps promote Vietnam’s trade, investment policies in Thailand The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on August 28 officially launched the “Window to Vietnam” project - a display area and information counter supporting Vietnam’s commercial, tourism, and investment promotion in the country.

Business Vietnam good at taking advantage of crisis: WB expert Vietnam has been always very good at taking advantage of crisis to accelerate reforms and move faster and grow better, Jacques Morisset, World Bank Lead Economist and Programme Leader for Vietnam, has said.

Business Pandemic derails banks’ capital hike plans Banks are facing major challenges to carry out their capital increase plans this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.