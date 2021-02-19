Plan issued to implement NA resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision issuing a plan to implement Resolution 130/2020/QH14 of the National Assembly on joining the UN peacekeeping operations.
The plan assigned tasks to ministries, ministerial-level and government agencies to ensure the timely, synchronous and effective realisation of the resolution.
Ministries and agencies will review legal documents to find those that are no longer suitable or are contrary to regulations of the resolution, and propose necessary adjustments, supplements, or the issuing of new ones to replace outdated ones.
The Ministry of National Defence will coordinate with other ministries and agencies to build and submit to the Government a decree prescribing detailed regulations in connection with certain articles of the above-said resolution.
It will also build projects on the implementation of the resolution and submit them to the PM for approval.
Joint efforts will also be made to popularise the resolution and legal documents giving detailed guidance for the implementation, in order to raise public awareness of Vietnam’s joining UN peacekeeping operations.
Resolution No. 130/2020/QH14 was adopted by the 14th NA during its 10th session on November 13, 2020, and will take effect from July 1, 2021.
It stipulates principles, forms, fields, forces, authority, procedures for deployment, funding, along with treatment policies and State management in joining UN peacekeeping operations.
Vietnam's first joined UN peacekeeping operations in 2014 when the Ministry of National Defence sent two officers to serve at the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan./.