Politics 14th NA Standing Committee to convene 53rd meeting on February 22 The 14th National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 53rd meeting in the capital city of Hanoi on February 22, announced the NA Office on February 19.

Politics Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passes away Former Politburo member and former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passed away at his home at 3:25am on February 19 in Luong Thuan hamlet, Luong Quoi commune, Giong Trom district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre due to old age and serious illness.

World Ambassador stresses Vietnam’s policy of promoting women’s role Vietnam’s permanent delegation to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris has attended the virtual launch of the Paris Hub of the International Gender Champions (IGC), during which Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van stressed Vietnam’s consistent commitment to promoting women’s role and potential.

Politics Politburo, Secretariat of Party Central Committee hold first session The Politburo and Secretariat of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee held their first session in Hanoi on February 18 to discuss key tasks for the first quarter and the policy for purchasing and using COVID-19 vaccines.