Business HOSE to put KRX trading system into operation this year The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) will mobilise all resources to implement important tasks this year, focussing on putting the trading system provided by the Korean Exchange (KRX) into operation.

Business Seaport enterprises set for promising year in 2022 The seaport industry is expected to continue to grow strongly this year thanks to active import and export activities and the fact that Vietnam remains an attractive destination for FDI inflows. Higher handling fees will also benefit seaport enterprises.

Business Mekong Delta should become role model in climate change adaptation: Minister The Mekong Delta, the largest agricultural hub of Vietnam, should be confident to surmount difficulties and become a role model in climate change adaptation in the world, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

Business Vietnam - Russia trade hits 6.3 billion USD in 11 months of 2021 The two-way trade between Vietnam and Russia hit 6.3 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2021, up 21.7 percent year-on-year, according to Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Russia Duong Hoang Minh who cited statistics from the Federal Customs Service of Russia.