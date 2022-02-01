Prof. Dr. Nagato Natsume, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Nagoya (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Prof. Dr. Nagato Natsume said that for Japan, Vietnam is an important partner. For himself, Vietnam is his second homeland. “I hope that Vietnam and Japan will work together for common development in both countries.”According to him, in order to further promote bilateral partnership in economic and trade, Vietnam and Japan should show deeper mutual understanding and more joint efforts.As the Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Nagoya, he vowed to continue to work to eliminate barriers between the two countries, increase people-to-people exchange and promote collaboration in many areas, including trade.The professor is Director of the Japanese Cleft Palate Foundation. The 65-year-old doctor has worked tirelessly to support Vietnamese children with cleft palate to receive life-changing surgeries since 1990 and transfer technologies in this field to Vietnamese doctors.He has been acting as Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Nagoya for the second term since last November. He contributed to establishing Aichi-Vietnam Friendship Association in April 2018./.