Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks with residents from Nam Van commune, Nam Dinh city. (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Red River Delta province of Nam Dinh to accelerate economic restructuring in parallel with growth model reform, at a meeting with local officials on January 15.Nam Dinh needs to consolidate its mechanisms and policies, and step up regional connectivity to utilise its resources, potential and strengths, and improve its competitiveness, he said.The PM also urged the province to expand its tourism space, work to remove obstacles to infrastructure construction in service of industrial production, speed up the building of coastal routes, boost human resources development, further reform administrative procedures, pay more heed to environmental protection, and ensure social welfare.