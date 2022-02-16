Business About 153,000 foreigners fly from/to Vietnam since pilot resumption of int'l flights About 153,000 foreign passengers flew from/to Vietnam from the time the country launched a pilot programme to resume international flights in January to February 14, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Vietnam enjoys positive signals in foreign investment in 2021: experts Despite challenges prompted by the complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam saw positive signals in foreign investment in 2021, according to an article published on the foreign investment consulting firm Dezan Shira & Associates’ Vietnam Briefing website.

Business Vietnamese delegation meets Singapore Airshow’s organiser A delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence headed by Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, on February 16 joined a working session with Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia - the organiser of the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2022.

Business Bamboo Airways inks deals with SR Technics, Boeing Bamboo Airways on February 16 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SR Technics and an agreement with Boeing Digital Solutions, and discussed the purchase of the aerospace company’s new aircraft.