Politics President concludes US trip for APEC Leaders’ Week, bilateral activities President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Hanoi on November 19 morning, concluding their US trip for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Politics Party leader’s book on great national solidarity launched A book on the promotion of the great national solidarity tradition written by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong made debut at a ceremony held in Hanoi on November 18.

Politics Vietnam attends 6th ICAPP Media Forum A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) joined more than 30 other delegations of political parties and media agencies from the 15 member countries of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Standing Committee at its 6th Media Forum in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, on November 18.

Politics President meets with Australian PM, Peruvian President in San Francisco President Vo Van Thuong had separate meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra in San Francisco, the US, on November 17, on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.